Allred on Cruz attack ad: 'I don't want boys playing girls sports'

By
Published  October 11, 2024 10:57am CDT
FOX 7 Austin

Texas: The Issue Is: Senate race in home stretch

The FOX Texas Trio speak to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Colin Allred as the election nears.

U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred is responding to attack ads from his opponent, Ted Cruz.

Recent ads from Cruz say Allred, a Dallas-area Congressman, "voted to allow boys in girls' sports."

Colin Allred (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The commercial cites 2023's House Resolution 734, which passed the House in a vote along party lines. 

The bill would have prohibited school athletic programs from allowing students who are born biological males to participate in programs for women or girls.

Every Democrat, including Allred, voted against the bill, with the Biden Administration calling the bill a "one-size-fits-all requirement" that didn't take things like grade level into account.

The vote did not go up for a vote in the Senate.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz-Colin Allred: Where the candidates stand on the issues

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on January 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. One day before the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee will hear testimony on the status of the U.S. Capitol Police. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

A new ad for Allred directly addresses Cruz's attack.

"Ted Cruz is lying again," Allred's ad begins. "Let me be clear, I don't want boys playing girls sports or any of this ridiculous stuff Ted Cruz is saying."

Ted Cruz's campaign responded to the new Allred ad, simply stating "he can't go back and change the fact that he voted AGAINST the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023."

An October Marist poll shows Cruz leading Allred by 5 percentage points in Texas.

The two will meet on Oct. 15 for a debate.

Early voting begins on Oct. 21.