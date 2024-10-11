Expand / Collapse search

Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 5 points, new poll shows

Published  October 11, 2024 9:57am CDT
2024 Election
Texas: The Issue Is: Senate race in home stretch

The FOX Texas Trio speak to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Colin Allred as the election nears.

New polling shows Republican incumbent Ted Cruz holds a 5-point lead over his Democratic challenger Colin Allred in the pair's highly competitive Senate race.

The Marist poll shows 51 percent of likely voters in Texas siding with Cruz, compared to 46 percent backing Allred.

The poll surveyed 1,500 Texans between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7 and has a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points.

Allred is winning among independent voters, earning 51% of those votes, compared to just 43% for Cruz, according to polling.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz-Colin Allred: Where the candidates stand on the issues

According to the polling, Allred is still fighting a battle of name recognition.

25 percent of poll respondents say they have either never heard of Allred or aren't sure how to rate him.

Senate Democrats have started a multi-million dollar ad push in Texas in an attempt to raise Allred's profile.

Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.