Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Austin

43 years after being the first performance when Bass Concert Hall opened in 1981, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned.

The world-renowned group is now lead by Alvin Ailey's muse; Judith Jamison who has also been honored by the former First Lady Michelle Obama for her contribution to the art community.

You can view photos of Alvin Ailey taken by Fred Fehl in the Harry Ransom Center's digital photo collection by clicking here.



