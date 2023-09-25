Amber Alert ends after missing Farmers Branch toddler found safe

Police in Farmers Branch said they have located a missing 3-year-old girl and she is safe.

A local Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Aylin Umanzor Carcamo.

Police did not release any information about a suspect, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, or details about where she was found.

Earlier they said she was last seen around 5 a.m. at her home on Springvale Drive, which is near Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around the house after the little girl was located.

Farmers Branch police confirmed they are investigating, but would not share any details.

They are expected to release more information Monday afternoon.