AMBER alert discontinued for missing 17 year-old in Pearland

William Sieh, the 17-year-old who had been reported missing by the Pearland Police Department, has returned home safely as of Sunday.

Initially last seen on February 14th, William's disappearance prompted concerns about his well-being, leading the authorities to issue an urgent appeal for assistance.

Following his return, there will be no further updates regarding William's status, according to the Pearland Police Department.

