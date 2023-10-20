AMBER Alert: 2-year-old believed to be in danger, suspect vehicle spotted in Garland

article

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy who could be in danger.

Ethan Donnelley was last seen in the Rains County town of Point, about 60 miles east of Dallas.

Police are looking for Sylvia Lopez, the boy's 36-year-old mother, in connection with the abduction.

Sylvia Lopez

She was last seen driving a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the Texas license played SBL1628.

The vehicle was spotted at 11:07 a.m. on First Street and Hwy 78 in Garland.

Donnelley has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police says Lopez is about 5'8", 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Child Protective Services obtained a court ordered conservatorship of Ethan due to allegations that both of the boy's parents neglected the child.

Anyone with information about their disappearances in asked to call the Rains County Sheriff's Office at 903-473-3181.