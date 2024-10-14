2 bodies found in SE Austin parking lot; double homicide investigation underway

The Brief Police investigating double homicide in Southeast Austin The victims were 1 male and 1 female, both in their early 20s



The Austin Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation in Southeast Austin.

At a news conference, an APD spokesperson said that officers responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. about an incident in the 1800 block of Burton Drive near Oltorf and Riverside Drive.

The person who called told police that they had found two people dead in an apartment complex parking lot.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of one male and one female with apparent gunshot wounds.

APD says no medical aid was administered as it's believed the bodies had been there for some time.

Police have not released the identities of those who were found dead but did say they were both in their early 20s.

The investigation continues to determine what took place and who was involved.

No suspect information was released.

Police ask those with any information to call 512-477-3588 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).