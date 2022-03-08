Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Burnet

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Burnet.

Officials are searching for 11-year-old Helen Pierce. She was last seen Sunday, March 6 around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Hill Street.

Helen was last seen with blonde highlights in her hair, wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Officials said she is described as a 4'10" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for an unknown male in connection with Helen's abduction. According to Burnet police, the male is driving a gray 4-door sedan.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-756-8080.

