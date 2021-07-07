FOUND SAFE: 2-year-old boy from San Antonio believed to be abducted

UPDATE:

San Antonio Police have confirmed 2-year-old Kayeden Matthew Stutzman has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Texas boy who is believed to be in danger.

Kayeden Mathew Stutzman was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio, according to the alert.

Little Kayeden is 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, has blue eyes, and has blonde hair.

Erik Stutzman, 28, is believed to be a suspect in the boy’s disappearance. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Erik Stutzman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was last seen driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate NTZ6442.

If you see them, you are asked to contact San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.