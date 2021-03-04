AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted in College Station

The College Station Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch who officials say was abducted. An Amber Alert has been issued and police believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Police believe Adeline is with 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols who is believed to be driving a white, 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate number MWS8187. Nichols was last heard from in College Station.

If you have any information about the abduction you're asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Photo of Adeline Welch.

Adeline is described as a blond, white female with blue eyes. She's about 3'0" tall and about 26 pounds. She is in a pink wheelchair with her name "Adeline" on the back.

Photo of Maranda Nichols.

Maranda Nichols is described white female with green eyes. She's about 5'0" and around 110 pounds. She's believed to have a shaved head and possibly wearing an unknown color and style of wig. She was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater, and brown boots. She has a tattoo on her upper left arm.

The photo below is of the 2006 Toyota Highlander Nichols is believed to be in.

There are multiple stickers on the rear window including one that says "princess on board, please make way for my carriage."