Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old from Franklin, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 12-year-old girl from Franklin, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that Addison Alvarez was last seen at 11 p.m. March 11 in the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin.

Addison Alvarez, left, and Melissa Salazar.

Addison is 5'3" and 110 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants and white Nike Air Ones with a pink check mark.

DPS is also looking for 35-year-old Melissa Salazar, who is 5'3" and 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 979-828-3444.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter