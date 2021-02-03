Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Celina boy

Police are looking for a child they said was kidnapped Tuesday night and may now be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Levy Pugh after a domestic disturbance incident at his home on Hillside Drive in Celina around 8:30 p.m.

Celina police said 42-year-old Isaac Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife's home, assaulted her and took their son.

The two left in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate MDT1625.

"We believe that Issac is under the influence, that he's a danger to himself and his child and potentially armed. With that said, if located please call 911 immediately," said Officer Chase Guidera with Celina PD.

Police are working with federal authorities and agencies out of state because they believe the child's father may try to flee to Mexico.

Advertisement

"Issac if you are watching this, if you're hearing this, please do the right thing for your son. Let us know where you're at. This could end peacefully. You can still have a relationship with your child," Officer Guidera said.

Anyone who spots the pair or the truck is encouraged to call 911 immediately.