Amber Alert issued for missing Fort Worth 11-month-old

There is an urgent search in Fort Worth for an 11-month-old baby who may have been taken by her father who doesn’t have custody.

Police said Harmony Rodriguez may be in danger.

They believe her biological father, Lancelot Dawkins, took her last night from a home on Little River Road, which is in far north Fort Worth.

The pair may now be in a white Jeep Wrangler with black trim.

Harmony was wearing a yellow and brown onesie when she was taken.

Anyone who spots them should contact 911 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

