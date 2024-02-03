AMBER Alert: Man arrested after missing Gonzales County teen found
SAN MARCOS, Texas - We are learning more about an arrest after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Gonzales County.
San Marcos police say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Kingsbury by her grandmother on Tuesday morning.
The grandmother said she caught the teen messaging 22-year-old Barry Van Mersbergen.
Police say they recognized him from a recent incident when he was charged with Evading Arrest.
After a couple of leads fell through, they were tipped off to an apartment where they found the teen hiding in a bedroom, and the suspect hiding in an adjoining bathroom.
Van Mersbergen is facing charges of Harboring a Runaway Child, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction.