AMBER Alert: Man arrested after missing Gonzales County teen found

We are learning more about an arrest after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Gonzales County.

San Marcos police say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Kingsbury by her grandmother on Tuesday morning.

The grandmother said she caught the teen messaging 22-year-old Barry Van Mersbergen.

Police say they recognized him from a recent incident when he was charged with Evading Arrest.

After a couple of leads fell through, they were tipped off to an apartment where they found the teen hiding in a bedroom, and the suspect hiding in an adjoining bathroom.

Van Mersbergen is facing charges of Harboring a Runaway Child, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction.