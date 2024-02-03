Silver Alert discontinued for Austin woman with Alzheimer's last seen in Williamson County

Austin police have discontinued a silver alert for a missing elderly woman.

Austin police were searching for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's last known to be driving in north Austin and Williamson County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Larue Wright (Austin Police Department)

Police were looking for Larue Wright, a 92-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease.

Wright was last seen by her family on the Life360 app driving around north Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park before her phone shut off.

Police said she does not have access to any funds.

Wright was driving a 2009 Silver Lexus ES 350 with Texas license plates PH7DRY.