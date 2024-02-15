Amber Alert: Waxahachie police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Ellis County, south of Dallas, are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who may be in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for Tanya "Tay Tay" Jackson.

Police said she was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on Brenna Road, east of Highway 287 in Waxahachie.

Investigators found clues from a cellphone she left behind which indicate she’s at serious risk of harm.

"On Tanya's phone, we found concerning text messages and social media messages that lead us to believe she could be at risk in this situation. And that's why we're issuing the Amber Alert as opposed to just listing her as a runaway," said Lt. Joshua Oliver, with the Waxahachie Police Department.

A human trafficking task force is helping police in this search, though at this point they don't know for sure if Jackson is a victim of traffickers.

Police don’t know what she was wearing when she went missing.

She’s described as a black female who is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Last summer, she disappeared from Dallas.

She was found safely the same day police issued an Amber Alert for her in Jury of 2023.

Waxahachie police are hoping for the same outcome.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call the Waxahachie police or 911.