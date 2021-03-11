American Airlines, other airlines add new routes to Austin, Texas

Has COVID left you with a desire to travel? American Airlines, the largest airline in Texas, is going to make it easier for you to travel by adding 10 new, returning, and seasonal routes to Austin.

American Airlines said in a press release that it plans to introduce seven year-round and three seasonal routes to Austin in response to customer demand.

American is also introducing four new codeshare routes with West Coast International Alliance partner Alaska Airlines for flights beginning May 6. The new Austin service and new codeshare routes will be available for purchase starting March 15, according to the press release.

"American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow," said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. "Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call. These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire."

Year-round service to seven cities

With the anticipated increase in business travel this summer, American is adding twice-daily service from Austin to Las Vegas (LAS); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); and Washington Dulles (IAD), providing even more options for customers to make the most of their journeys. The airline is also adding daily service from Austin to popular destinations including New Orleans (MSY); Orlando, Florida (MCO); and Tampa, Florida (TPA).

American and its partners serve more destinations from Austin

This summer, American and its partners — JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and British Airways — will serve 19 of the 25 largest markets from Austin, providing more choices and a seamless customer experience. Whether flying to London on British Airways, to New York on JetBlue or to Las Vegas on American, customers in Austin will have the most choices and the best network as they continue to travel for leisure and return to traveling for business. The airlines are also offering better schedules for customers traveling to or from Austin with the most choices and excellent customer service no matter which carrier is operating the flight.

American and Alaska will continue to enhance its relationship with new codeshare routes from AUS to San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO); Portland, Oregon (PDX); and will introduce domestic codeshare on service between Austin and Seattle (SEA), with intentions to code on recently announced service from AUS to Boise.

Codeshares allow customers the ability to book a single itinerary on either carrier’s website, providing more travel options than they would be able to offer alone. American and JetBlue also recently launched their codeshare, which includes service between New York (JFK) and AUS.

