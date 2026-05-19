Another arrest made in East Austin BBQ restaurant shooting

The Brief Officials arrested another man connected to a shooting at an East Austin BBQ restaurant in April APD said the incident happened on April 26 at Sam's BBQ. A preliminary investigation states that two men were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting The man was arrested in Temple as part of "Operation Washout"



A man accused in a shootout at an East Austin BBQ restaurant has been caught in a massive criminal targeting operation.

The multi-agency sweep aimed to remove violent offenders from the streets and arrest wanted people.

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Dalen Harris, 22, of Houston, was arrested in Temple as part of "Operation Washout."

It is unclear at this time what Harris will be charged with in the shooting.

East Austin shooting

The backstory:

Police said calls came in around 8:30 p.m. on April 26 about a shooting outside Sam's BBQ on E. 12th Street, near Poquito Street.

A preliminary investigation states that two men were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting.

In the video, a man in black can be seen punching a man wearing a white T-shirt. Once the punching stops, the man in white reaches into his waistband, appearing to grab a weapon. Another man wearing a flannel jacket then joins alongside him, also reaching for his waistband and producing a weapon. Those two then approach the man in black.

When slowed down, the video appears to show that the man in black uses his own gun to fire the first shots. The man in flannel then seems to respond with his own wave of gunfire, keeping his sights set on the man in black as he runs down the street.

The crowd began to flee in all directions to avoid the line of fire. Moments later, another exchange of gunfire can be heard. The man in white who was initially getting punched then reappears in the video and begins yelling, but it's unclear exactly what he is saying.

Six victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. They are OK, police said.

In April, Wesley Brown, 24, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.