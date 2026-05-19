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Another arrest made in East Austin BBQ restaurant shooting

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Published  May 19, 2026 10:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Officials arrested another man connected to a shooting at an East Austin BBQ restaurant in April
    • APD said the incident happened on April 26 at Sam's BBQ. A preliminary investigation states that two men were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting
    • The man was arrested in Temple as part of "Operation Washout" 

AUSTIN, Texas - A man accused in a shootout at an East Austin BBQ restaurant has been caught in a massive criminal targeting operation.

The multi-agency sweep aimed to remove violent offenders from the streets and arrest wanted people. 

Related

Suspect arrested, charged after East Austin shooting injures 6: APD
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Suspect arrested, charged after East Austin shooting injures 6: APD

A suspect was arrested after police said multiple people were shot outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant on Sunday night.

Dalen Harris, 22, of Houston, was arrested in Temple as part of "Operation Washout." 

It is unclear at this time what Harris will be charged with in the shooting.

East Austin shooting

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after shooting in East Austin

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after shooting in East Austin

A suspect was arrested after police said multiple people were shot outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant on Sunday night.

The backstory:

Police said calls came in around 8:30 p.m. on April 26 about a shooting outside Sam's BBQ on E. 12th Street, near Poquito Street.

A preliminary investigation states that two men were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting. 

In the video, a man in black can be seen punching a man wearing a white T-shirt. Once the punching stops, the man in white reaches into his waistband, appearing to grab a weapon. Another man wearing a flannel jacket then joins alongside him, also reaching for his waistband and producing a weapon. Those two then approach the man in black. 

Video of shooting outside East Austin BBQ restaurant

Video of shooting outside East Austin BBQ restaurant

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant. A FOX 7 Austin viewer provided this video of the shooting and the chaos that followed.

When slowed down, the video appears to show that the man in black uses his own gun to fire the first shots. The man in flannel then seems to respond with his own wave of gunfire, keeping his sights set on the man in black as he runs down the street. 

The crowd began to flee in all directions to avoid the line of fire. Moments later, another exchange of gunfire can be heard. The man in white who was initially getting punched then reappears in the video and begins yelling, but it's unclear exactly what he is saying. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest in East Austin shooting

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest in East Austin shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant Sunday night. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest.

Six victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. They are OK, police said.

In April, Wesley Brown, 24, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. 

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Source: Information from a United States Marshal Service press release and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

Crime and Public SafetyEast Austin