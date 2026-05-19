Texas adds deaf, hard of hearing designation to driver’s licenses

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The Brief Texas DPS expanded its Driving with Disability Program by adding a new visual deaf or hard of hearing designation to state driver licenses and ID cards. The voluntary indicators help law enforcement officers quickly recognize when a driver has a health condition that creates communication challenges during a traffic stop. Texans can enroll in the program by submitting a signed physician statement form during an in-person appointment at a state DPS office.



The Texas Department of Public Safety is expanding a state program that is aimed at improving communication between law enforcement officers and drivers with certain disabilities or health conditions.

Texas driver's license updates for deaf, hard of hearing drivers

What we know:

Texas DPS officials announced Tuesday that Texans who voluntarily participate in the Texas Driving with Disability Program can now choose to have either a communication impediment or a new deaf/hard of hearing designation displayed prominently on the front of their driver's license or identification card.

Previously, the program only offered a communication impediment option.

Purpose of the Texas driving with disability program

State officials said the indicators are intended to help officers recognize when a person may have difficulty communicating during a traffic stop or other interaction.

The program is administered in partnership with the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

How to apply

What you can do:

To enroll, applicants must provide a physician/psychiatrist’s statement form signed by a health care provider, along with the standard documentation required for driver's license or ID card transactions, during an in-person appointment at a DPS office.

Appointments can be scheduled online through DPS. A list of qualifying disabilities and health conditions is available through the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities website.

Texas DPS and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) held a statewide webinar to highlight these updates and provide guidance on how Texans can access all Texas Driving with Disability Program features. A full video recording of the webinar can be found on YouTube.