APD asking for public's help identifying sexual assault suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police said on June 4, around 10:19 a.m., a victim was robbed and sexually assaulted in South Austin. The incident happened in the parking lot of Southpark Ranch Apartments near S 1st Street and W Slaughter Lane.

As the victim was walking through the parking lot toward a vehicle, an armed male suspect approached, threaten the victim, and immediately robbed them of their belongings.

The suspect then proceeded to sexually assault the victim before leaving the scene.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, about 18-25 years old, with short black hair, black eyes and a heavy build.

If anyone has any information on this incident or the suspect, please call (512) 974-TIPS.

