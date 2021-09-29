APD asking for public's help in investigating shooting at ARCH

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in a shooting this past weekend in downtown Austin.

APD says the shooting happened before 3 a.m. in front of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) on 7th Street on September 26.

The suspects were part of two large groups who were involved in a physical altercation that turned into a shooting in the street where at least three subjects fired handguns and at least two more displayed or were in possession of handguns. Two people, one from each group, were hit by the gunfire. The suspects ran away from the area.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS. The second gunshot victim was taken to a different hospital by others involved in the assault. Both gunshot victims have non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

Black male

Thin build

Approximately 18 to 25 years old

Last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, black shorts, black shoes

Suspect #2

Black male

Thin build

Approximately 18 to 25 years old

Last seen wearing no shirt, black shorts, red head/face covering, multiple colored wristbands

Other Unknown Suspects

5 to 10 other black males between the ages of 17 to 25

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at 512-472-TIPS(8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

