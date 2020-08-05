APD asking public for help with 2014 cold case murder investigation

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help with information as it continues to investigate a cold case murder.

Joe "Mikey" Montemayor was murdered on Monday, September 22, 2014 in the 1100 block of E. Oltorf.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment complex. The caller reported a man had fallen down on the sidewalk and was gasping for air and bleeding badly.

Despite life-saving attempts, Montemayor was pronounced dead at the scene. Montemayor did not reside at the complex where he was murdered. He was there with friends who were visiting someone.

Detectives spoke with residents as crime scene personnel processed the scene. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and formally ruled the death a homicide.

At the time of his murder, Montemayor was wearing plaid shorts and white “Jordan-style” sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Individuals may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

