Williamson County more optimistic about August than July with COVID-19

After facing what Williamson County health officials say was a brutal month facing COVID-19, August appears to have some optimism.

Derrick Neal, the Williamson County and Cities Health District executive director, says COVID-19 really took a toll on the county in July.

"What I can tell you is that our positivity rate is steadily declining," Neal said. "[July] was probably our toughest month yet in regards to the number of cases and number of deaths just across the board hospitalization and positivity rate."

July saw a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases, which Neal believes could be due to celebrations during the Fourth of July, as well as the reopening of the state.

"We have active spread in Williamson County and so the virus is actively moving around and it prays upon us as citizens moving around," Neal said.

Now in August, Neal says they are seeing more people social distancing and wearing masks, which makes them optimistic that this month will look much different than the last.

One mother spending time at the splash pad in downtown Round Rock noted that she's been seeing families keeping to themselves.

"We haven't really seen that many people out so I felt comfortable bringing my children out to the fountain because there really haven't been many other families," said Round Rock resident Larea Humes.

With this month also comes school, and Humes says that as her daughter gets ready for kindergarten, one thing putting her at ease is the communication from Round Rock ISD.

"I very much appreciate the way Round Rock ISD is informing parents and holding virtual town halls so we are well aware of their plans," Humes said.

Neal says they have weekly calls with all the local school districts to keep them updated on COVID-19.

