Update on latest COVID-19 numbers as Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 4

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly news briefing to provide an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers as Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 4 of the COVID-19 chart.

The briefing is set to begin at around 10 a.m. It will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at about 37 and Austin Mayor Steve Adler says APH and hospitals are evaluating the risk and monitoring the data with the goal to get below five percent of infections across the area.

Officials say the lower our numbers go, the more likely schools and businesses can reopen and stay open. But officials stress that everyone has to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Advertisement

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.