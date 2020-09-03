APD bans personal watercraft on Lake Austin during Labor Day weekend

Personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices will be banned on Lake Austin during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The ban goes into effect beginning at sunset on Friday, Sept. 4 and ending at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Non-motorized devices, such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APD says the annual ban is necessary to ensure the safety of the large number of people that make use of the lake and parks over the holiday weekend. Police will be also patrolling Lake Austin and urge people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances.

All boaters are urged to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.

Advertisement

APD will also be conducting a No Refusal Initiative during the holiday weekend. The initiative will run from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

APD says the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions and to apply for blood search warrants on those who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

For more Austin news, click here.