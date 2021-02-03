APD investigating suspicious death in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin.

Investigators said someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. about gunshots in the 6000 block of Manor Road.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a black man, believed to be about 50-years-old, passed out on the ground with obvious trauma. First responders attempted live-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

No suspects were identified or arrested, according to APD.

Officers were still interviewing witnesses.