APD cooperating with investigators in FBI Capitol insurrection probe

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he is cooperating in an FBI probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In an email chain with Austin City Council member Alison Alter, Manley said he has spoken with the special agent in charge of the investigation, and the agent says he would immediately reach out to Manley if it was discovered any APD officers participated in the riot.

"I think it is really important that the FBI is looking into those and into all those cases," said Councilmember Greg Casar who backs the FBI probe. "Now we are seeing in multiple cities, it is turning out that some folks, police officers or sheriffs were there, that's really concerning because we hold folks in law enforcement to a high standard, especially since they have the authority to use force and are the people who are supposed to be protecting us from things like white supremacists attacks."

Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, believes investigating who was physically there is not enough.

"I think we also need to be careful of the people who may not have been there but supported those types of actions and support what those people who were part of the insurrection stand for," said Moore.

So far there is no evidence any Austin police officers participated. However, Moore is hoping this can be a wake-up call to all police departments across the country.

