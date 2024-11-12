APD delay providing details in deadly Northwest Austin officer-involved shooting

The Brief APD delayed providing an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting. On Nov. 7, APD shot and killed a man who fired his gun at officers after police confronted him. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said an update would come the day after the incident.



The Austin Police Department have yet to provide more details about last week's deadly officer-involved shooting after saying an update would come within 24 hours.

The shooting happened in Northwest Austin on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis was set to provide an update on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but that update was postponed less than five hours before it was set to begin.

Now, five days since the incident happened, no updates have been provided.

Davis provided a basic timeline of the shooting.

Davis said a man went to the Starbucks in Four Points in Northwest Austin around 3 a.m. Thursday and carjacked a car "from a woman that was waiting to go into work."

The man then carjacked another vehicle from the H-E-B about half a mile away, Davis said. Officers found that vehicle at the MAA Canyon Creek Apartment Complex off FM 620.

"The subject had kicked in the door to a residence," Davis said.

Davis said officers confronted the man as he was walking out of the apartment.

"He started to run, turned, pointed his weapon at the officers and fired a shot. Officers returned fire and the subject was unfortunately pronounced deceased here," Chief Davis said.

Reporters were not allowed to ask Davis questions on Thursday. They were told more information would be provided later on.

"We are going to have another presser probably tomorrow, within 24 hours, to give you more information," Davis said.

Davis even doubled down during the press conference.

"And again, I'll have more information tomorrow at a presser then," Davis said.

It has been five days, and a news conference has yet to happen.

FOX 7 asked Austin police why the delay and received the answer, "We are working on getting you a statement."

As of 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, APD had not sent a statement.

Austin police said a press conference would happen within the 10-business day deadline, which also applies to when the body camera footage will be released.

FOX 7 is still waiting for a date and time.