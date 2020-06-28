APD: East Austin home invasion leaves one dead, multiple injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police responded to a call about a shooting and stabbing incident just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
This incident occurred around the 2900 block of Pecan Springs in East Austin.
When APD officers arrived they found one person unresponsive and started CPR.
EMS transported a victim and a suspect to a nearby hospital. One died from their injuries during transport.
It was last reported that the other's injuries were considered life-threatening and that person was headed into surgery.
If you know anything about this case you are asked to contact the police.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.