APD: Passenger dies in North Austin crash, driver flees scene

A man has died after he was injured in a North Austin crash.

At approximately 7:23 p.m. on Monday, June 22, the Austin Police Department responded to calls about a single-vehicle crash that originated at the 10600 block of Brownie Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a passenger who had been badly injured. Although police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, 22-year-old Eber Misael Castillo Ortiz was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the Chevrolet Silverado was northbound in the 10600 block of Brownie Drive when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a stone mailbox and chain-link fence on a property in the 500 block of East Grady Drive.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot before police arrived on the scene and has yet to be identified. Police say the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278.

