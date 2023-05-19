Austin police searching for man suspected of shooting another man in East Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in East Austin.

Police said on May 14, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Nash Hernandez Road and Comal Street. Officers were told a victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers later discovered that a small car club event took place at the intersection of Comal Street and Dilly Street. During the event, a verbal disturbance escalated into the shooting.

The suspect was driving a gray, four-door vehicle described as a possible Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

APD released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with black, bushy hair styled in a bowl cut.

Anyone with information about this incident or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 737-228-8298. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.