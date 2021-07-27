APD identifies man killed in alley in Downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed on July 17 in Downtown Austin.

APD says that Austin 911 received several calls before 3 a.m. in reference to multiple gunshots in an alley near 6th and Neches streets. APD and ATCEMS arrived on scene and found 22-year-old Dyvyne Ware unresponsive in the alley.

Ware appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

APD says the case is currently under investigation detectives are following leads to identify the suspect. An autopsy determined that the official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was a homicide.



Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 47th homicide of 2021.

