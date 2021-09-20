APD identifies man killed in 'road rage' shooting in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in a possible road rage incident in Northeast Austin last week.

39-year-old Arlen Brandon Sanchez died following a possible drive-by shooting at the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane on the morning of Sept. 14, says APD.

An older model Cadillac had crashed into a utility pole after the shooting occurred, and when officers responded, they found that the driver, identified as Sanchez, had sustained a gunshot wound.

ATCEMS transported Sanchez to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m.

On-scene witnesses provided information that this appeared to be a "road rage" incident between the Cadillac and a dark grey newer model Audi (possibly an A-4). The driver of the Audi was described as a Black male with short hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

