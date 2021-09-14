Man killed in road rage incident in Northeast Austin, police say

Police say a man was killed in a road rage incident Tuesday morning at an intersection in Northeast Austin.

Curtis Mansfield has worked near the Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane intersection for 12 years. He says this is out of the ordinary for the area.

"I just heard [gunshots]. I was like, what is that? I looked out through my window, and I saw the car down here on the corner just wrapped around the pole. I was like, oh my god this is not good," said Mansfield.

Austin Police received a 911 call at 9 a.m. Tuesday of a possible drive-by shooting on Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found an older model Cadillac crashed into a utility pole with a man in his 30s inside with a gunshot wound.

"Officers located a male with obvious signs of trauma not related to a collision. Medical personnel responded as well and performed life saving measures. However, at about 10:08am the victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital," said APD Officer Alexandria Parker.

Through interviewing witnesses, detectives say this appears to be the aftermath of a road rage incident between the driver of the Cadillac and the driver of a dark grey, newer model Audi.

"There were reports of maybe another vehicle was involved, but there was not actually one on the scene," said Ofc. Parker.

Police are now investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

