APD identifies suspect in Christmas Eve attack on police officer

The Austin Police Department has identified a suspect in the Christmas Eve attack on an APD officer in Southwest Austin.

41-year-old Louis "Taz" Rhyne is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and three outstanding felony warrants for motions to revoke personal recognizance bonds for burglary of the vehicle with two or more prior convictions, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Louis Rhyne (Austin Police Department)

Rhyne's bond is set at $1,000,000.

APD says that Rhyne is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Individuals with information about Rhyne’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app.

In addition to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000, APD says the following organizations are offering money for information leading to the arrest of Rhyne:

Austin Cops for Charities, $3,000

Austin Police Association, $2,000

Greater Austin Crime Commission, $5,000

APD says that persons who provide information leading to Rhyne’s arrest can remain anonymous and are eligible for the full $11,000.

APD says an officer responded to an alarm call near Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive in southwest Austin on Christmas Eve around midnight. When the officer arrived and while in his patrol car, he noticed a vehicle with duct tape obscuring its license plate drive by a nearby home.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect, now identified as Rhyne, drove away evading police and fired several shots at the officer, says APD. The suspect began driving on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit, so officers stopped pursuing the vehicle.

APD says the suspect vehicle was found a short time later crashed and abandoned in a nearby apartment complex's parking lot. Officers set up a perimeter and searched, but the suspect was not found.

