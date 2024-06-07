APD interim chief to retire once position is filled: APD

APD's Interim Police Chief will retire once a new Chief of Police is hired, according to a memo from the City of Austin.

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson, who has worked with city law enforcement for almost 27 years, will not apply for the Chief of Police position.

Instead, she will retire upon the hiring of the new Chief of Police for APD, remaining with the City for a period of time after to assist with the transition.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the Interim Chief of Police for the Austin Police Department," Interim Chief Henderson said. "This agency is where I have been raised professionally and developed lifelong, meaningful relationships and friendships. I am extremely proud of the work our officers and civilian staff perform every single day. You will not find a group of women and men who are more resilient and dedicated to keeping out Austin Community safe. My career has been amazing and the decision to not apply was not an easy one, as serving alongside the women and men of APD is truly an honor and a privilege. Please know it is time for me to take a step back, enjoy time with my family and see what the next chapter in life has in store for me. I appreciate the support of our Austin community and will continue to be a champion for the Austin Police Department."

Chief Henderson took on the role of Interim Chief in August 2023, with the retirement of Chief Joseph Chacon.