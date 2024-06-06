Javier Ambler death: Former WilCo sheriff re-indicted

A Travis County grand jury has reindicted former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody for a case that had previously been dismissed. The charges are connected to the in-custody death of Javier Ambler, and the recording of it by the canceled reality TV show "Live-PD."

Ambler died during a traffic stop in 2019. WilCo deputies tased him while he was experiencing heart failure.

The incident was recorded by Austin police body camera video and the reality TV show. However, the TV camera crews' raw video was eventually deleted due to a production expiration date.

Court records showed Chody was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge in 2021. That was dismissed months later.

During those hearings, prosecutors claimed Chody should have seized the reality TV video.

The judge questioned that argument, noting federal law prevented the WCSO from seizing the raw video without a warrant.

In the re-indictment the Travis County District Attorney's Office added a conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence charge, which is a felony.

FOX 7 Austin is waiting for a response from the DA's office. Meanwhile, Chody will be back in court next month.