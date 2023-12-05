APD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Austin; suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Austin. The suspect is in custody, a FOX 7 Austin source said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5370 block of Austral Loop.

MORE STORIES:

According to a FOX 7 Austin source, all three shootings that took place in Austin on Tuesday may be connected. This includes the shooting at Northeast ECHS and the deadly shooting that left two people dead in South Austin.

A FOX 7 Austin source also gave more information on the deadly shooting in South Austin. The source said the suspect saw a handyman sitting in his car in front of a home, and shot the man through the passenger window. A woman inside the home where the handyman was working came outside to see what happened. The suspect then chased her down the road, caught up with her, and shot her.

The suspect then returned to the car the handyman was in, threw the man out of the car and stole it, a FOX 7 Austin source said.

The source also said Austin police were able to take the suspect into custody following the officer-involved shooting. The officer was shot in the arm.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates