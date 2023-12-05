Austin ISD officer shot; Northeast ECHS placed on lockdown

An Austin Independent School District police officer has been shot, and a suspect is still at large.

Two law enforcement sources tell FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski that the AISD officer was attacked and shot in the leg near Nelson Field across the street from Northeast Early College High School.

The school remains on lockdown due to the incident.

The shooting did not happen in the building. AISD tweeted out that the officer sustained injuries during an altercation in the parking lot.

Parents are asked to not come to the campus and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The officials went on to say that the officer's injuries are superficial and will not require surgery.

CLEAT issued a statement on Twitter saying, "We are all praying for the @AISDPolice Officer and CLEAT member who was shot in the line of duty today at a high school in Northeast Austin. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening and he is reported to be in stable condition."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.