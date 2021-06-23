APD investigating shooting at Givens Park in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Austin.

Officers were dispatched to Givens Park around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD says that witnesses were not cooperating with them and at this time it is unknown if the shooter is in custody or at large.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.