APD investigating shooting at Southwest Austin parking lot

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Southwest Austin recording studio.

APD says the incident happened just after midnight on Dec. 2 in a parking lot at 500 E. St. Elmo Rd. A suspect was driving with three passengers in a 2010-2016 silver BMW 5 series when he pulled up to a light-colored sedan, possibly also a BMW, in the parking lot and fired multiple shots into the occupied vehicle.

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Southwest Austin recording studio. (Austin Police Department)

Several of the bullets struck the Music Lab building, which APD says was also occupied at the time.

Both vehicles fled the scene immediately and no injuries were reported. APD says they were called to the scene after employees found footage of the shooting.

Below is footage of the shooting:

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

