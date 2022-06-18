1 dead, 2 hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in North Austin

Police are investigating a shooting death in North Austin.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. on June 18, APD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of N IH-35 southbound.

APD says the responding officers were informed that multiple people were involved and injured in a shooting upon arrival. They were also informed that an involved party fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

Two individuals were located on scene with gunshot wounds. One individual was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The second was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officers were later able to locate the individual that fled the scene. APD says the individual was transported to an area hospital in serious condition due to gunshot wounds.

Police say the cause of the shooting was some sort of disturbance between the individuals. The relationships, number of weapons and further details are unknown at this time.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Those with any information or video of this incident are asked to submit it to APD's Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or through Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. A reward of $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.