APD investigating two fatal auto-ped crashes in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating two separate auto-pedestrian crashes from earlier this month.

APD says that just after 9 pm. on Dec. 12, officers responded to the 6300 block of E. US 290 eastbound in Northeast Austin for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

An initial investigation shows the driver was traveling and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 16 and was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

A day later, another fatal crash involving a pedestrian occurred in North Austin. Just before 10 p.m. Dec. 17, a Honda Accord was traveling north in the 5500 block of North I-35 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, says APD. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



These crashes are Austin’s 107th and 108th fatal crashes of 2021, resulting in 117 fatalities for the year. On the date of the second crash in 2020, there were 82 fatal crashes resulting in 88 fatalities.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Body cam footage shows Austin officers rescue two from balcony during fire

APD says 3 suspects involved in Barton Creek mall smash and grab

Vision Zero showing positive results in reducing crashes, fatalities

Texans reminded to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence

Texas DPS offers holiday safety tips, increases enforcement efforts

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter