APD launches 'Find Your District Representative' function on website

The Austin Police Department (APD) has launched a new Find Your District Representative function on their website and within the app, Atlas One.

"The APD District Representatives are a critical unit within the Austin Police Department and we want to remind the community that they are here to provide support. We encourage community members to reach out and meet your neighborhood's District Representative," APD wrote in a press release.

District Representatives (DR) specialize in community engagement and intentionally work on short and long-term challenges in specific areas of Austin to build trust and improve the quality of life.

They have a wide array of responsibilities, and their key focus is building community partnerships across the city, facilitating outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness, and educating the public on crime prevention strategies that enhance public safety and reduce fear.

"District Representatives are important to Austin because building and maintaining positive communal relationships is vital to having an accountable and transparent police department. APD recognizes and values that relationship, which is why APD has dedicated the DRs to meet this demand," Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

The APD District Representatives day-to-day operations are centered on:

Handling service calls

Assisting other City departments in homeless encampment clean-ups

Resolving community issues and complaints at the neighborhood level

Virtual community engagement meetings

Providing FREE home security surveys

Public service announcements

Monitoring and responding to community /social media posts

Creating/tracking Directed Patrols requested by community members

Rapidly responding and addressing community issues

Facilitating the formation and development of stakeholder groups across the city

Handling City Council "Citizen Assistance Forms" (CAFs)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS