APD looking for 71-year-old man missing in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is looking for an elderly man who was last seen leaving his Northeast Austin apartment.

APD says Charles Lee Younger was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10:20 a.m.

Younger was last seen leaving his apartment on foot at the Eryngo Hills apartment complex in the 9300 block of E. U.S. 290 around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. APD says he has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.

Have you seen 71-year-old Charles Younger? APD is looking for him after he was last seen leaving his apartment on foot Wednesday. (Austin Police Department)

He is described as:

Black male

Brown eyes

6'4"

235 lbs.

Gray or partially gray hair with goatee

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black leather jacket, green slacks and blue sneakers with white soles. He was also carrying a black, "pelican-type" case.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.