APD looking for missing elderly man last seen at St. David's

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man last seen at St. David's Medical Center near the University of Texas at Austin.

APD says 77-year-old Thaddeus Coker was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 at St. David's on E. 32nd Street on foot.

Thaddeus Coker

A Silver Alert has been issued for Coker as law enforcement believes his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Coker is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Coker is described as a black man, 5'8 and 165 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, a green and yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with any information on Coker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.

