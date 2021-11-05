APD looking for suspect in Hemphill Park robbery, assault

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery and assault in Hemphill Park near West Campus.

A woman was in the park when she was approached by a suspect who engaged her in conversation, says APD. The suspect took control of her cell phone and assaulted her when she attempted to get it back.

The suspect is described as:

Asian male, mid 20s, East Asian accent

Approximately 5'10," lanky build, narrow face, brown hair with tight curls

Wearing a puffy jacket with the hood up and an N95 mask

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter