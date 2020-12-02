APD looking for suspect in Northeast Austin machete attack

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a machete attack outside a Northeast Austin gas station.

APD says two men were involved in a verbal altercation outside a gas station in the 7200 block of N. I-35 just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 14.

About 30 minutes later, one of the men returned to the gas station with a machete and sliced the other man's face. Despite his injury, APD says the victim followed the suspect and told officers about the man's direction of travel.

The victim was transported by ATCEMS to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

APD says officers were able to recover several items of evidence including the weapon. The suspect, who is known to frequent the area around Cameron and 183, is described as:

Hispanic male

Between 5’6” and 5’7”

Muscular build

Estimated to be between 40 and 50 years of age

Known as “Soldado”

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Detective Meyers at 512-974-4123, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android. Information leading to the arrest of this individual may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

