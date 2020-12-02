San Marcos police looking for suspect in gas station robbery

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect in the aggravated robbery of an East San Marcos gas station in November.

SMPD says that on Nov. 29 just before 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Sunoco gas station at 1200 Hwy 80 wielding what appeared to be a stainless-steel lug wrench. The man jumped over the cashier counter and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. The man then stole cash from the register and leaped back over the counter.

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect in the aggravated robbery of an East San Marcos gas station in November.

At this point, SMPD says a second clerk walked towards the counter from the back of the store. The suspect noticed the clerk and approached him wielding the lug wrench in a threatening manner. The suspect left the store without striking either employee with the lug wrench.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties and between 5'6" to 5'8", and was seen on video surveillance wearing a black hoodie, gray beanie, blue-colored COVID-style medical facemask, gray pants, and black shoes with white laces

The suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties and between 5'6" to 5'8", and was seen on video surveillance wearing a black hoodie, gray beanie, blue-colored COVID-style medical facemask, gray pants, and black shoes with white laces and white soles.

SMPD says that on Nov. 29 just before 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Sunoco gas station at 1200 Hwy 80 wielding what appeared to be a stainless-steel lug wrench.

SMPD says the man arrived and departed the Sunoco parking lot on foot. He fled on foot southbound along River Road in the direction of Bugg Lane. He has not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

