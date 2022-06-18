Search in Roy G. Guerrero Park yields no victims or suspects: APD

The Austin Police Department says the area is clear after officers responded to a report of shots fired in Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin.

APD says they received reports of shots fired from multiple callers and when officers arrived on scene, they continued to hear gunfire.

The area was locked down while officers and SWAT conducted a large area search near Krieg Field in the park.

APD says no victims or suspects were found as a result of the search.